Innovation Zone, Display Week 2012

June 5 and 6, 2012

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

At Display Week 2012, the Society for Information Display will provide a forum for live demonstrations of emerging information-display technologies and related areas in an exhibit called the “Innovation Zone” (I-Zone) in the main Exhibit Hall. The I-Zone will showcase cutting-edge demos and prototypes.

The I-Zone offers researchers space to demonstrate their prototypes or other hardware demo units for 2 days free of charge and gives attendees a chance to view emerging information-display technologies in a dedicated area on the show floor. Access to free exhibition space encourages participation by small companies, startups, universities, government labs, and independent research labs.

Proposals to demonstrate new displays, input technologies, and innovations in related fields such as lighting and organic electronics are solicited. Technologies should be in the pre-product stage, and demos that are being shown for the first time in a public forum are particularly encouraged.

The I-Zone Selection Committee will evaluate submissions and select the strongest proposals to receive free space within the I-Zone. If their proposal is accepted, applicants must cover their own expenses, including travel, lodging, and the creation of a tabletop exhibit demonstrating their prototypes. In addition, a knowledgeable person must be on hand on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 5 and 6 while the I-Zone is open to the public to run the demonstration and answer questions.

Submissions are due by Monday, April 2, 2012, and should include a 100-word abstract; a two-page summary describing the novelty and potential application; any relevant photographs, videos (no longer than 3 minutes), or diagrams; and a brief logistics plan for the intended demo. A selection committee representing the geographical and technological diversity of SID will select the organizations to participate in the I-Zone. Selections will be based on the novelty, interest, and quality of the prototype to be exhibited as described in the proposal.

At Display Week 2012, the I-Zone Committee will select a winner of the "Best Prototype at Display Week" award, to be announced in Information Display magazine.

Selected Innovation Zone participants will be notified by April 23, 2012. At that time they will be sent the I-Zone Rules of Participation and they will have until Friday, April 27 to confirm their participation.