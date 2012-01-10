NSCA Offers Discount on Conference Registration

Cedar Rapids, IA--Register for NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference before Friday, January 13, 2012, and save $100 on registration costs.

There are two ways to free registration to the conference, including the Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award and the NSCA Excellence in Business Award.

Applications for both of these opportunities have been extended through January 15. Both awards provide free registration to the recipients. Excellence in Business candidates can apply by explaining successful business strategies identified in a number of categories including:

* Education of Allied Professionals

* Fiscal Responsibility

* Growth Strategies

* Marketing Strategies

* Philanthropic Contributions

* Professional Development

* Project Development

* Recurring Revenue

* Strategic Advancement

Customers, business partners, manufacturers and peers are encouraged to nominate systems integrators who have excelled in one of these categories. Applications can be found at nsca.org/blc.

The Randy Vaughan Founders Award is a scholarship opportunity for first-time attendees of the Business & Leadership Conference. Applicants must meet several requirements and the awards will be based upon eligibility:

* Currently employed by a commercial electronic systems integration company.

* Must be in a management or decision-making role within the company.

* First-time attendee to the 2012 Business & Leadership Conference.

* Recommended by the owner/president of the company, if not currently in that position.

* Must provide two letters of recommendation.

Attendees to the event have noted the significance of this industry-only management conference, focused on building better businesses and managers within the commercial electronic systems industry.

“We’re a technology company and the people that end up in ‘management positions’ here are tech people that have risen through the ranks and seem to have managerial experience,” said Jerry Price, NOR-COM, Inc. who is bringing a group of employees this year. “We don’t go out and hire people as managers. We recognize that we need to provide our managers quality management training and feel the BLC is an excellent opportunity to provide industry-specific training to our team.”

Sponsors of the event include Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor); Systems Contractor News (media sponsor); AMX; BIAMP Systems; Bosch Communications Systems; Bose Corporation; Chief Manufacturing; Cisco; Cooper Notification; FSR, Inc.; Herman Procurement & Logistics; InfoComm International; Kramer Electronics; Listen Technologies Corporation; Magenta Research; Meyer Sound; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Shure Incorporated; Solutions360; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV; Tannoy; and West Penn Wire. The conference is also endorsed by PSA Security Network and USAV Group.