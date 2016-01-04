Symetrix Announces 2015 US Representative and Sales Awards

Every year Symetrix honors US manufacturer representatives who have offered superlative service in support of the firm’s product range. For 2015, the company has named its award winners as Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A), C.L. Pugh & Associates Inc, and Cadon Technical Sales.

Mike Solomon and John Cardone of CS&ACS&A has offices located throughout the North Eastern US, but the award for US Rep of the Year has been given specifically to its NY Metro team. “Symetrix has a high quality and ever-evolving product range, as exemplified by the SymNet family, which has struck a chord with integrators working on so many different types of projects,” says CS&A co-owner Mike Solomon. “That obviously makes our job somewhat easier, but I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of our team, who I think have really pulled out all the stops in 2015 to optimize Symetrix sales in the New York metropolitan area.”

Receiving the award for US Highest Territory Growth is C.L. Pugh & Associates, which serves the pro-audio, video, and lighting markets in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan. President Bob Tevs comments: “We’ve been with Symetrix for over five years and have had a very good relationship with them. The Symetrix product portfolio has continued to keep up and at times surpassed the latest technology, and C. L. Pugh has used that to grow our territory. However, technology isn’t the only reason for the growth; it’s the people at Symetrix that have helped fuel this growth. From the inside tech support to our regional sales manager, Jim Latimer — they all have been an integral part. We thank everyone for this award and will keep the momentum going.”

The remaining award, for Outstanding US Sales, goes to Cadon Technical Sales, which is active throughout Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Southern Illinois. “We at Cadon Technical Sales are very much honored to receive this award,” comments president Michael Canning. “We realize, however, that this would not be possible without the excellent service and assistance from Symetrix management and technical support. It is truly a pleasure to represent a company that provides high quality products combined with customer service that is second to none.”