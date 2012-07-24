Altinex Debuts TNP602/TNP602C Tabletop Interconnect Boxes

Altinex has made available its TNP602 / TNP602C Tabletop Interconnect Boxes, two more additions to the expanding line of Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect offerings. As a versatile interconnect solution designed for installation into tables, podiums, or other furniture as part of an AV presentation system, the TNP602 / TNP602C offer convenient, one touch access to a variety of video, audio, computer, network, and power connections—making the tabletop connection point attractive for any boardroom or conference room table, Altinex says.

As an easy-to-use tabletop connection device, the Altinex TNP602 is a highly functional tool for facilitating power, Internet/Network access, plus audio and video connections for one’s laptop computer while attending a meeting in the company boardroom or presentation space. The TNP602 sectional plate configuration includes the following connectors: 4 standard U.S. power receptacles, 1 composite video (RCA F/F), 1 left channel audio (RCA F/F), 1 right channel audio (RCA F/F), 1 S-video (4-pin Mini-Din F/M), 1 telephone (RJ-11 F/M), 3 network (RJ-45 F/M), 2 computer/MP3 audio (3.5 mm F/M), 2 VGA computer video (15-pin HD F/M), and 2 control (USB F/M). All connectors have 6-foot cables attached that feed through to the bottom of the unit. The power cable is 10 feet long. The TNP602’s standard finish is matte black.

The Altinex TNP602C is the customizable version and can be outfitted with a wide range of available connector options—all factory-configured and terminated so installations are quick and effortless, Altinex says. By calling Altinex customer service at 1-800-ALTINEX or visiting the company’s website, one is able to select from a variety of options such as HDMI, 3-and 4-pin Mini XLR, H-Position control with signal present LED, and more. Each AV and Data connector comes with a 6-foot cable and is terminated appropriately for quick connections to one’s audiovisual system (wall plate, floor plate, etc.). AC Power connections are provided with 9-10 foot cable lengths. Available finishes include Black and Clear Brushed Aluminum.

The TNP602’s input plate is accessed by pushing down on the top cover. The unit then auto-tilts open with assistance from an internal pneumatic spring. Once open, the input plate remains securely in place. The input plate is hidden, or closed, by pressing down on the top cover until the latching mechanism engages. In its closed position, the top panel lies flush with the table's top, held in place by the latching mechanism. This secure fit also means less chance for paperwork to catch the TNP602’s edges when being passed across a table—so documents remain clean and professional in appearance.

Grant Cossey, Altinex Vice President of Sales, commented on the company’s TNP602 and TNP602C Interconnect Boxes, “Our TNP602 and TNP602C Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are a terrific boardroom choice for creating a quick and convenient means of patching equipment into a company’s data network or presentation system. With its ability to be customized in so many ways, the TNP602C offers tremendous flexibility for configuring a presentation space exactly to one’s preferences. With both units, network signals are passed through the device with connection to the network system being made under the table. No signal processing or buffering takes place. With the quick, easy access these units afford combined with their elegant design; the TNP602 and TNP602C create a high-tech visual aesthetic that compliments the décor of any boardroom or presentation space.”

The Altinex TNP602 and TNP602C Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are available now with a MSRP price of $1.075 and $1,245 respectively.