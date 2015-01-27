Sundance Film Festival Names Stewart an Official Provider

Stewart Filmscreen has been chosen as an Official Provider for the Sundance Film Festival from January 22-February 2, 2015, in Park City, Utah. Stewart Filmscreen has a rich history with the film community, from inclusion in many of the top movie studios, theaters, venues, and post-houses around the world, to two Academy Awards for technical screen innovation under its belt.

The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences to artists in igniting new ideas, discovering original voices, and building a community dedicated to independent storytelling.

Holden Payne, Technical Director, Exhibition and Production, Sundance Institute, talked about the new screen: “Stewart Filmscreen dominates the projection screen industry in both technical capability and image fidelity and that’s what Sundance facilities require. We’re in the business of delivering the image and experience the filmmakers envision and Stewart Filmscreen consistently delivers. The image just looks so good, we couldn’t be happier with our decision to integrate Stewart Filmscreen into another screening room, just in time for the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.”



The Sundance Mountain Resort Screening Room now features a gigantic acoustically transparent 136.5” x 308.5” Stewart SnoMatte 100 Microperf projection screen with a specially engineered lacing system that allowed Sundance technicians to retrofit the Stewart screen material to an existing frame while providing impeccable image quality and screen surface for some of the Festival’s most anticipated films. In fact, dozens of notable films will make their premiere on this Stewart Filmscreen at the Sundance Resort, including James Franco in I Am Michael, Director Noah Baumbach’s Mistress America, Ethan Hawke in Ten Thousand Saints.

“From the early days of Stewart during the Golden Age of Cinema, Stewart Filmscreen has been there, producing screens that not only produce picture quality worthy of the Silver Screen, but that help filmmakers execute innovative visual effects behind the scenes and an immersive experience for the viewing audience,” said Grant Stewart, President and CEO of Stewart Filmscreen. “We continually push the envelope to deliver unrivaled image integrity for any application, and are honored Stewart Filmscreen has once again been chosen as the projection screen of choice for the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival.”