MultiDyne Video and Audio Transport Solutions

At InfoComm 2012, MultiDyne will introduce its latest fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions designed specifically for broadcast and pro AV applications.

Visitors to the MultiDyne booth (Booth C5449) will be able to view live demonstrations of the company's new KVM-1000 Fiber-Optic Multimode Transport System and the VDA-2419 HDSDI fiber transceiver and video distribution amplifier. Also on display will be MultiDyne's SilverBACK-II camera-mounted fiber transport solution and the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer — two powerful new products optimized for fiber-optic camera transmission.

MultiDyne will also showcase an advanced, high-end range of digital video camera accessories manufactured by Inflexion Design. The products will be sold worldwide through MultiDyne's global distribution network.

KVM-1000 Fiber-Optic Multimode Transport System

At InfoComm 2012, MultiDyne will unveil the KVM-1000, a compact solution for transporting DVI HDMI and USB over two multimode fibers. The KVM-1000 was designed to transport computer graphics while extending computer control via USB. Audio comes along via the HDMI stream. The KVM-1000 is the complete solution for remote access to all the functionalities of a computer's desktop. Enhanced USB 2.0 transport capabilities enable additional peripherals such as printers, scanners, and webcams, further extending a user's remote desktop.

The new KVM-1000 multimode system has been optimized to increase the transmission distance limitations of high-resolution HDMI and DVI video and computer graphics up to 1km, offering users an affordable transport solution through the application of just two fibers.

VDA-2419 HDSDI Fiber Transceiver/Video DA

The MultiDyne VDA-2419 is a new HDSI fiber transceiver/video distribution amplifier designed for Ross Video openGear frames. The VDA-2419 multirate SDI digital video distribution system amplifier includes an integrated matrix and options for reclocking, fail-over modes, and fiber I/O. It is capable of distributing up to nine signals from a common input, or two groups of four signals from two inputs, providing users with a powerful device for distributing video signals. The company will also demonstrate the ADA-2419 audio version of the card.

SilverBACK-II Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution

The MultiDyne SilverBACK-II is a new cost-effective, camera-mounted fiber transport solution. The battery-powered system has been completely redesigned, combining a compact case — just over one inch thick — with a simple and intuitive user interface. The system transports all camera signals including SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, and tally, and is ideally suited for sports, ENG, D-SNG, and multicamera studio applications. The SilverBACK-II can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. The unit's return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or monitor viewing, providing a high-quality viewing experience for users in the field. It allows users to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels, and an additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including STs, Neutrik opticalCon, Fibreco Mini 2 expanded beam, and Lemo 304M.

FS-6000 Fiber-Saver Portable CWDM Remapper/Multiplexer

MultiDyne will demonstrate the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver, a portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer that transports up to six digital optical or six SDI signals over a single fiber, allowing users to transport additional signals easily in situations where there is an insufficient amount of available fibers. Using the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver, a user can input any digital optical signal, with a data rate of up to 4.25Gb/sec, to be received and retransmitted at a CWDM wavelength and launched into the CWDM multiplexer. At the other end of the link, the signal is then demultiplexed and restored, eliminating the need for wavelength-specific units in CWDM applications. By receiving and retransmitting the optical signal, the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver offers a fresh optical budget that can transmit signals over even longer distances. It can also easily combine up to six uncompressed 3Gb/sec SDI signals onto a single fiber, ensuring a pristine signal through the use of built-in reclockers.

SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver by InfleXion Design

MultiDyne is also introducing SMPTE-HUT, a universal camera transceiver designed to increase the transmission distances of SMPTE HD cameras limited by SMPTE hybrid copper/fiber cabling. Ideal for remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, and arena and stadium applications, the SMPTE-HUT cost-effectively enables full camera operation in even the most rugged broadcasting environments, extending transmission ranges up to 10 km and more. The new transceiver also enables use of pre-installed infrastructure fiber, eliminating expensive customer cable installation.