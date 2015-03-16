Studer Adds New Features to Vista Consoles

HARMAN’s Studer has released new features for the Vista X, Vista V, Vista 1, and Vista 5 M3 digital consoles. The new software update includes the ability to assign Strip Setups as CUE events; support of the Soundcraft Realtime Rack (UAD plug-ins); support of Lexicon PCM96 Surround reverbs with Infinity Core; Input Gain unfold for multi-format channels; Spill Zone for contributing channels; GUI enhancements and new patch groups; A-Line embedded Ethernet; and contribution PAN in stereo channels to mono Aux busses.



With the 5.2 software, saved Strip Setups can be assigned as CUE Events in the CUE List. Recalling CUEs that have these events assigned, will automatically load the specified Strip Setup onto the desk’s surface. This feature is a great help for users who are mixing in a “scene”-based workflow like in application such as theatres and pre-programmed shows. Loading the CUEs for the next scene will also bring the currently needed channels onto the surface.

Up to four Soundcraft Realtime Racks, loaded with high quality Universal Audio (UAD) Plug-Ins, can now be connected to every Vista system. All plug-in parameters are saved and recalled by CUE events. The CUE events are also organized in a library and can be re-used for other CUE events. The individual CUE events can be enabled and disabled, and can be updated at any time.

Vista FX quality reverb is now also available for Vista X and Vista V running on Infinity Cores. Up to six (in pairs of two) original Lexicon PCM96 Surround reverb units can be connected over AES/EBU. Parameter control works over HARMAN HiQnet directly from the mixer’s Vistonics user interface.

The 5.2 software’s User GUI is also enhanced with the well-known Ribbon Bar, giving a better overview and easier access for the operator. With the Infinity Core’s power, a huge amount of channels can be organized and controlled. To simplify this task, new user-definable Patch Groups, comprising easy-to-handle filtering options as well as customizable source and target views have been added.

For Infinity Core with D23m, the Ethernet control signal can be tunnelled together with the audio stream from the CoreLink card through the A-Link ports to the D23m’s HD cards. This means that no additional Ethernet cable has to be connected to the D23m’s Ethernet card anymore (although this option is still available).