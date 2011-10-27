Christie to Exhibit at LDI 2011

Christie will exhibit at the LDI 2011 trade show from October 28 – 30 with a variety of projection solutions, including the worldwide releases of the Christie YK50 dual-arm moving yoke and projector system, and Christie AutoStack 2.0, a camera-based, software-driven solution used to automatically align and blend images in multi-projector arrays.

Designed to stimulate the senses and simulate a concert stage, the Christie booth also features the rest of the Christie Nitro Solutions family (Christie YK100 and Christie YK200), the North American debut of Christie J Series – the next generation of Christie’s Xenon 3-chip DLP projector platform, and the Christie MicroTiles. Two Christie Spyder X20 video processors are driving all content displayed in the booth.

The Christie YK50 is a small, dual-arm projector yoke. Designed for use with the Christie LX700 or Christie LHD700 projector, the Christie YK50 is suitable for moving projection applications in houses of worship, museums, trade shows, nightclubs and other venues where space is limited.

Christie is demonstrating its innovative AutoStack 2.0 and AutoStack Curve twice daily during the show. The Christie AutoStack 2.0 software update provides a new user interface for the current camera-based system and the separate AutoStack Curve module enables AutoStack 2.0 to be used on curved surfaces.

Introduced in September 2011, the Christie J Series makes its North American debut this week with the Christie Roadster HD20K-J on display. This new platform targets a variety of applications within the rental, staging and fixed installation markets that require high brightness, superior performance and crisp, clear images every time – all in a compact, rugged and reliable package. The Christie J Series includes 2D and 3D-capable models, a range of brightness levels from 6200 ANSI (6850 center) lumens to 20,000 ANSI (22,000 center) lumens and three resolutions: SXGA+ (1400 x 1050), HD (1920 x 1080) and WUXGA (1920 x 1200).

Arranged in tower formats, a Christie MicroTiles array flanks either side of the concert stage along with a ribbon-style MicroTiles array running along the bottom.