Herman to Partner with Lowell

Miami, FL--Lowell Manufacturing and Herman Procurement and Logistics announced that they have entered into an agreement for Herman to serve as a strategic distributor for Lowell rack, power, and audio products.

“This new alliance will provide another level of service for customers who want to consolidate their purchasing processes,” said John Lowell, president of Lowell Manufacturing. “It’s a natural fit as Herman is also a quality-driven company, well known for its proficiency in providing procurement and logistical services.”

“Lowell offers unique and innovative product solutions that will enhance our value offering to customers,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. “Our association with Lowell marks another milestone as we continue to implement our growth strategy in becoming the premier solutions provider to the commercial AV industry.”

Herman corporate offices are located in Miami, FL with additional distribution facilities located in Georgia, New Jersey, and Nevada.