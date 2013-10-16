DIGI Awards Entry Deadline October 25

The 2014 DIGI Awards program is still open for entries– for a few more days. The DIGI Awards is the most prestigious, established Awards program recognizing excellence in both digital signage applications, and new products for digital signage. The new (just-extended) deadline to enter, is Friday, Nov. 1st.

There are three master categories for this year's DIGI Awards:

• New Products (for the Digital Signage market)– this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products for digital signage.

• Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of digital signage systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc)– this category is for integrators, installation companies, or end-users to enter interesting or innovative digital signage applications in which they were involved.

• Content (actual digital content produced for a client– that runs on a digital signage system). This category is for Content creators/designers, or the end-users of that content, to enter.

Below are all the 2014 DIGI Award Categories:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

• Best New Audience Measurement Tool for Digital Signage