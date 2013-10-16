DIGI Awards Entry Deadline October 25

The 2014 DIGI Awards program is still open for entries– for a few more days. The DIGI Awards is the most prestigious, established Awards program recognizing excellence in both digital signage applications, and new products for digital signage. The new (just-extended) deadline to enter, is Friday, Nov. 1st.
There are three master categories for this year's DIGI Awards:
• New Products (for the Digital Signage market)– this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products for digital signage.
• Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of digital signage systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc)– this category is for integrators, installation companies, or end-users to enter interesting or innovative digital signage applications in which they were involved.
• Content (actual digital content produced for a client– that runs on a digital signage system). This category is for Content creators/designers, or the end-users of that content, to enter.
Below are all the 2014 DIGI Award Categories:
BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:
• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)
• Retail Roll-out, National
• Interactive Technology Roll-out
• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation
• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)
• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology
BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:
• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising
• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)
• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)
• Best Content, Interactive
• Best Content, Advertising
BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:
• Best New Technology Innovation
• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen
• Best New Display Device, Small Screen
• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)
• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)
• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based
• Best New Audience Measurement Tool for Digital Signage