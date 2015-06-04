Stewart Filmscreen FIDELEDY

- Stewart Filmscreen's new FIDELEDY Vision Image Enhancement System transforms Video Walls by eliminating moiré interference and dramatically enhancing image fidelity.
- LED displays, known for bright but harsh and pixelated appearances, can now be coupled with Stewart's FIDELEDY Vision to create a diffuse, film-like appearance and cure the annoying moiré interference that plagues broadcasters, filmmakers, and the viewing audiences they cater to as well.
- Attendees of InfoComm15 will be treated to a live demonstration of FIDELEDY Vision and an educational overview to ensure this new technology is both understood and applied in the field with optimal results. Delivering a highly differentiated offering that's virtually unrivaled in the marketplace, Stewart Filmscreen is the only manufacturer to offer this innovative technology.