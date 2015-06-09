Stewart Filmscreen Cima NT

The What: Stewart Filmscreen is excited to announce the launch of the Cima NT non-tensioned motorized projector screens taking place at InfoComm15, being held June 13–19 in Orlando, FL (booth #2821).

The What Else: Designed and manufactured in the USA by Stewart Filmscreen and available in standard sizes and aspect ratios from 92 to 164 inches (diagonal), Cima NT ElectriScreens are ideal for boardrooms, classrooms, and sanctuaries and are especially compelling for large-scale applications where multiple screens are required and budgets may be limited.

Engineered to feature the perfect balance of exceptional uniformity, performance and affordability, the Cima line delivers robust build quality, quiet electric motors and finely machined roller tubes that ensure years of dependable operation, keeping total cost of ownership to a minimum. The high-grade, extruded aluminum case elegantly supports the screen system and its inner components, protecting it from dust, dirt, and other environmental factors that can shorten the life of a projection screen system.

The Bottom Line: The Cima NT AC ElectriScreen is a non-tensioned above ceiling ElectriScreen, whereas the Cima NT BC ElectriScreen is a non-tensioned below ceiling ElectriScreen. All Cima NT models feature Stewart’s proprietary adjustable black drop. Every screen will include additional black masking that can be reset at the job site. This makes specification much simpler.