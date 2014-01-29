Extron Adds DisplayPort Support for TeamWork

The What: Extron Electronics has two new DisplayPort SM "Show Me" Cables for the company's TeamWork Collaboration System. The cables, available with full-size or mini DisplayPort input connectors, actively convert DisplayPort signals to HDMI for use with TeamWork-compatible digital switchers. The cables meet Section 508 accessibility standards and are certified for use with Extron Cable Cubby enclosures. To simplify the process of planning, configuring, and ordering custom TeamWork systems, the new TeamWork System Builder is now available

online. The TeamWork System Builder allows users to select from a wide range of Extron switchers, control processors, and cable management enclosures or other architectural connectivity to create a system that fits precise collaboration requirements, for up to eight users.

Why This Matters: "Since its introduction early last year, TeamWork has set the benchmark for simple, intuitive, and reliable AV collaboration systems," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "These new 'Show Me' cables and the TeamWork System Builder provide AV industry consultants, system designers, and integrators with unprecedented flexibility in creating fully custom TeamWork systems for any collaboration application."

The What Else: DisplayPort SM "Show Me" Cables allow transmission of digital signals from dual-mode DisplayPort enabled sources. Built-in active circuitry converts DisplayPort into HDMI signals for use with a TeamWork system switcher. The DisplayPort "Show Me" Cable is available in two models: the DP-HDMI SM for sources with full-size DisplayPort outputs, and the MDP-HDMI SM for sources with Mini DisplayPort outputs. These cables are available in six-foot (1.8 m) and twelve-foot (3.6 m) lengths. The TeamWork System Builder is available to Extron customers with an Extron Insider account. To learn more about the benefits of the Extron Insider program, contact your Extron representative.