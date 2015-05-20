Starin Names Market Development Manager for Conferencing

Brian van der Hagen has joined the Starin team as market development manager for conferencing. Van der Hagen will be responsible for the growth of ClearOne, Revolabs, Barco, Neets, and Cayin at Starin, as well as key account oversight.

“Brian’s experience in the AV integration industry combined with his unique skill set of management and brand development suit him perfectly to join Starin,” said Neal Weber, VP sales management at Starin. “Brian’s contribution as our market development manager for conferencing will provide a sustained level of focus on brands key to this vertical, like Barco, ClearOne, Revolabs, and Neets.”

Brian van der Hagen has worked for AMX and Remote Technologies, and was the technical services manager for AVI Systems’ Eden Prairie, MN location. Most recently, Brian was the senior manager of collaboration sales at Visitec, where he managed the national team of sales reps.

Weber went on to say, “Really, Brian has joined us at the perfect time. We have assembled a team we consider ‘special forces’ caliber at Starin, and Brian will be instrumental in forwarding our mission of making the lives of our customers easier and more profitable.”