Starin Expands Business Development Team

Starin Marketing has added Greg Dieckhaus, CTS, as a new business development team leader, and Rick Sanchez as team business development manager.

Dieckhaus, a former Whitlock manager, comes aboard Starin on the anniversary of his 31st year in the AV and communications business. Based in Tampa, FL, he will be tasked with leading the business development team that covers the Southeast and parts of the Midwest.

Dieckhaus’ experience includes regional operations management, design and technical leadership, solution engineering, control programming, client relations, and system support.

“Greg has the depth of experience to understand all aspects of our integrator customers’ business,” said Neal Weber, VP of sales and marketing for Starin. “After all, our business development title is about growth of their business. He gets it. With our new team-support structure, we now have more reseller-facing and focused people to get things done. Greg’s expertise and easygoing nature will make the team excel in response and proactive consulting.”

“I was curious about how transferrable my talents might be,” Dieckhaus said. “When I heard the description of the position and knowing how Starin served me, I knew it was the right move.”

Formerly the senior inside sales manager at JB&A Distribution, Sanchez will lead the business development team that covers the West Coast along with several states in the Rockies. Sanchez’s experience includes the ability to construct complex hardware options for media, entertainment, and the corporate environment.

“Rick has a long history of being a resource for the largest dealers in that part of the nation, and he is already making a positive impact for us,” Weber said. “Rick’s approach is solutions, not SKUs, which fits perfectly into our company’s mission statement.”

“In the grand scheme of things, Starin brings value to the industry by developing deep, lifelong business relationships— not just with its customers, but with many tenured employees. That is what attracted me to Starin,” Sanchez said.