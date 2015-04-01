Starin Debuts AV-over-IP Workshops

Starin will host a series of "AVmeetUP" web workshops with Phil Hippensteel, professor of information technology at Penn State University. Each of the online sessions will focus on different aspects of AV-over-IP network considerations.

The first session will be held on April 2 and the series will continue until May 15. An introductory session is available on demand here. Attendees will receive CTS certification RUs, an AV-over-IP "been-there-done-that" t-shirt and have the chance to win one of several free scholarships to an even more detailed InfoComm University CTS RUs Network course.

Bill Mullin, Starin CEO shared, “VoIP paved the way for wider acceptance of the converged network concept as a common reality. Network managers no longer say 'not on my network,' though are rightfully mindful of how anything impacts the mission-critical operations. Starin is driven to assist our AV integrator partners to get more capable and conversant to deliver effective assurance and execution of networked solutions. This series helps and we’re having some fun with it.”

Professor Hippensteel is an expert on network infrastructure and gets AV applications. Clients he frequently works with in his consulting practice range from governments, schools, corporations, and hospitals, including names like Sprint, Avaya, and IBM. Hippensteel currently teaches at Penn State University, molding the minds of the next generation of IT and AV professionals.