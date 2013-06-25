Middle Atlantic Introduces AV-Focused Lecterns

Middle Atlantic has unveiled the new Reference Series Lectern at InfoComm 2013.

The Reference Series Lectern combines the strength and functionality of a rack with the look of furniture. Marked by the same approach as the company’s C5 Credenza Rack, the new Reference Lectern eliminates long waits, speeds up integration, and reduces the effects of transit damage by shipping the outer wood surfaces separately from the internal rack structure.

The Reference Lectern’s AV-focused design enables customization. Each lectern features a customizable Presenter’s Panel that can be designed with cutouts to incorporate the controls, touchscreens, and other devices necessary for each project’s individual requirements. This feature provides for easy upgrades for future changes to the technology powering the presentation system and will easily be specified with the company’s RackTools layout and specification software.

Ideal for higher education and corporate environments, the Reference Lectern is equally suited for network-connected presentations, or individual presentations via laptop connection. Its easy-to-integrate, open frame design features built-in power distribution and provisions for both cable and thermal management.

The inner steel rack structure ships directly from one of the company’s five North American warehouses, allowing integrators to begin the integration of the system immediately. The outer surfaces are shipped separately to the installation site or shop and can be quickly and easily attached to the core structure to cover the metal and complete the installation.

Installers can choose from one bay, 1.5 bay, or dual bay widths and 13 standard finishes. An optional millwork kit includes detailed drawings for a custom millworker to construct custom wood panels and all hardware necessary for their attachment to the core structure. This allows additional aesthetic choices for complementing the room’s décor.