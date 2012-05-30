AVAD Offers SANUS, Chief Products

Van Nuys, CA--AVAD LLC has announced it will now stock and supply dealers with a full range of flat panel mounting and AV furniture solutions from SANUS and Chief.

"SANUS and Chief have an outstanding reputation throughout our industry for providing versatile and dependable mounting solutions, racking equipment, accessories and AV furniture," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "Adding these two great lines to our product offering will provide dealers with an even greater selection of application-specific products."

"AVAD provides dealers with a tremendous range of resources--from product selection, to training to business development," said Jan Mergen, director of sales-consumer americas for Milestone AV Technologies. "We look forward to being able to utilize those capabilities to further fulfill custom installation professionals' needs and wants."

SANUS and Chief mounts are now available to AVAD dealers through the U.S. and Canada at each of AVAD's 24 North American branches.