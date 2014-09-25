Stampede AV Tour Focuses on Drones

Stampede Presentation Products kicked off its "Fall 2014 Big Book of AV Tour" in Minneapolis, MN, at the Ramada Bloomington Minnesota Airport Mall on September 23.

Keeping with Stampede's commitment to bring revolutionary new sales opportunities to its dealers, the company is introducing drones to tour attendees. The tour will also include intensive presentation and training sessions designed for dealers.

"Drones, or 'cameras in the sky' as we like to refer to them, represent nothing less than a $12-billion commercial sales opportunity," Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. "[We] have designed our entire fall tour to show dealers how they can profit from both the sales of drones and using them as a way to generate incremental sales of traditional AV and IT components."

According to Kelly, drones are definitely not a "pie in the sky." "From security to education to real estate to agriculture, drones represent the most complete and cost effective way for enterprises of all type to capture and deploy critically important content that then needs to be viewed, edited, distributed, and stored - and this reality is what is going to generate a huge increase in business for our dealers in 2015 and beyond."

In addition to learning how to profit from drones, BBOAV tour attendees will get to receive hands-on product demonstrations from more than 40 manufacturers and participate in an InfoComm Regional Roundtable. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in training sessions hosted by Atlona, NEC, BrightSign, Christie, Circle Technology, Samsung, Sony Unified Communications, and Optima.

All attendees will also receive a $500 Stampede credit on orders of $5,000 or more, a $50 American Express Gift Card, a $100 Restaurant.com Gift Card for each training session they complete, and they will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a 42" HDTV. The day-long event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and includes a special InfoComm networking reception from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

After Minneapolis, the "Fall 2014 Big Book of AV Tour" heads to Dallas, TX, on October 16; Raleigh, NC, on October 23; metropolitan New York/New Jersey on November 6; and Toronto, Canada on November 13. Complete details and registration information can be found here.

