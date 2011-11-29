Lawo Integrates Innovason Into Portfolio

Rastatt, Germany--In the wake of a lengthy restructuring process, the French company Innovason SAS has been dissolved.

The Innovason brand has been saved by Lawo AG, who now owns all the product and trademark rights. The move, which follows Lawo’s acquisition of the majority shareholding back in April 2008, marks the end of a juridical process which resulted in the liquidation of Innovason SAS on 2nd November 2011. The Innovason brand will henceforth be managed from Lawo’s HQ in Rastatt, Germany.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Marcel Babazadeh, Innovason international sales director. “Now that the Innovason products have become part of the range offered by Lawo in Rastatt, it means that the continuity of the brand is guaranteed. At the same time it benefits from everything that Lawo has to offer with it’s more than 40 years of experience in professional audio technology.”

“Furthermore, Lawo is committed to maintaining the heritage and history of Innovason,” Babazadeh said. “Our focus for the future is on the continued development of the Eclipse platform. The difference is that we will be able to pursue this development with more resources available to us than ever before, which is fantastic news. It is the ideal climate in which to nurture and perpetuate the pioneering spirit that has characterized Innovason products since the beginning.”

A number of former Innovason key employees will take over responsibility within the new structure at Lawo including the ‘father’ of Eclipse, Hervé de Caro, now product manager for Eclipse; Nicolas Gozdowski who will continu=e in his role as service engineer; Benoit Quiniou in R&D; and Marcel Babazadeh, who remains the international sales director.