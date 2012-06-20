Sennheiser Introduces First AVB Mic

At InfoComm '12, Sennheiser unveiled its first microphone that employs Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology.

The audio specialist is one of the first companies to use this technology in a product, proving that the "AVB networking standard is no longer a distant dream," Sennheiser says.

"We are convinced that AVB will play a major role in the future," said Sennheiser product manager Kai Tossing. "That's why we are especially pleased to be able to present the first Sennheiser microphone with AVB technology at this year's show."

Sennheiser's AVB microphone was developed as part of a study. At the moment, it is still a prototype and will not be available in this form as a product in the market. However, the company says that as the successful outcome of a product study, it proves that Sennheiser's audio quality can be transmitted into a digital Ethernet network without problems. The microphone also demonstrates that AVB technology already functions as a network technology for tomorrow.