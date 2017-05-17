Spinetix to Hold InfoComm Digital Signage Workshop

IBM Digital Sales has deployed digital signage in multiple sites around the world. The problem IBM faced was having global control over publishing divisional, corporate content while allowing local teams and trusted sources of information the ability to publish to the same signs within the programming time slots they had.

In this session, IBM’s Scott McAllister will show and describe how the company used Spinetix to give control to the individuals and organizations required in order achieve their goals, and how Spinetix Elementi helped to publish content scheduling at a global level and individual slide shows at a local level.

Workshop IS029 will take place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. More info and registration here.