SoundTube Three-Channel Mini Amplifier Now Available

SoundTube Entertainment is now shipping its new SB335 mini amplifier, designed for digital signage, education AV carts, and portable videoconferencing systems.

The newest member of SoundTube’s Small Amp series, this class-D amp provides three channels at 35 watts (8 ohms) or two channels at 50 watts (8 ohms), with both optical and analog inputs that enable direct connection from most TVs or monitors, and also accepts signals via Bluetooth-enabled devices.



The SB335 may be controlled via RS232 and features IR learning which allows users to control volume and mute from a TV remote. Other features include a line-level subwoofer output and Dolby Digital decoding. The SB335 measures 8” x 4” x 1.125”.