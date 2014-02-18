VUE Introduces h-8 High Definition Compact System

The What: VUE Audiotechnik has made the latest addition to its flagship h-Class family with the compact h-8, benefiting from the same technologies developed for the larger h-12 and h-15 systems.

The h-8 combines previous features into a compact and versatile design that's ideal for applications where space is at a premium and exceptional performance is critical.

The Why: "The h-8 is born out of our 'No Compromises' design philosophy," explained VUE CEO Ken Berger. "We literally re-examined everything from transducers, electronics and DSP, all the way to mechanical deployment and remote management capabilities. It's a comprehensive approach that can only be done when you start with a clean slate, and leverage the most advanced technologies available. The net result is an exceptionally capable combination of size and versatility."

The How: Inside, the h-8 combines a precision-engineered 8-inch transducer with a neodymium compression driver that's capable of unparalleled high frequency performance thanks to the Truextent beryllium diaphragm at its core. From there, powerful onboard electronics include next generation DSP that's programmed to address every individual element within the h-8's ecosystem. Dual channel, high efficiency amplifiers deliver ample power for both transducers while eliminating the need for noisy cooling fans.

Powerful SystemVUE networking technology is standard in the h-8. With SystemVUE, the user can easily connect one or multiple h-8's with any VUE DSP-enabled system via a wired or wireless Ethernet connection to a Windows or Macintosh computer. Once connected, SystemVUE Software provides access to a broad selection of network and device-level control and monitoring functions.