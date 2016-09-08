Sony’s AV Solutions for Education Are Going On Tour

From projection technology, displays and robotic cameras to audio solutions, archiving and video production, Sony is bringing the latest in AV technology to colleges and universities across the nation. Higher-ed institutions can schedule a visit from September 26 November 18 to experience Sony’s newest products first-hand and meet Sony's Education team.

The AV Solutions Technology Road Tour will include a laser projector shootout, hands-on demos of Sony¹s lineup of PTZ cameras and a glimpse at what¹s ahead for Sony’s classroom technologies.

Watch Kayce Baker, senior marketing manager for Sony¹s Educational Segment explain the tour in greater detail:

For additional information and to schedule an appointment for the AV Solutions Technology Road Tour, click here.

