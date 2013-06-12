InfoComm Offers Connections of Every Type

- InfoComm is upon us and it's gearing up to be a great show. As you know, I'm all about trade shows and I think they can be a huge benefit to your personal career but more so to your business and company. You see this is a very all encompassing show, There are all kinds of different market sectors that are represented here that allow you to jump into a market that you may have never thought would be a part of your business!
- One of the things that's so great about the InfoComm show is that this show attracts the trifecta of people in our business, the installers, the sales teams, and the management team. Because of the different people that are at this show, you have a unique opportunity to connect with so many different people from so many different levels and so many different markets. Yet most of us will sadly only take the time to see what's right in front of our eyes. So as you get up tomorrow morning and hit the floor with the reckless abandon that is a sure sign of the first day and you spending all your time looking at all the products that you came to Infocomm to look at. As you take in all the demo rooms and the training classes that you'll fight to stay awake in, remember that the show has so much more to offer then just what's be shown in fancy booths and dark listening rooms.
- One of the biggest benefits to this show is the sheer number of different people you can connect with. You could, for sake of this example, be a mid-level installer for a Higher Education facility. Sure you could spend your whole show checking out the latest document camera, and sitting in EDU classes, taking breaks eating cafeteria food with other mid-level higher education installers from your office. Or better yet, maybe you could connect with other Higher Education personnel from another school, from another state, heck maybe even another country. Think of the possibilities, maybe you could learn something from someone just like you who's dealing with the same daily problem you are, but who's found a way to solve it in a manner you never thought of.
- With so many people from so many different specialities, there are a plethora of people that you have the unique opportunity to connect with that will allow you to obtain information that can help you in your day to day activities and your plan for you or your companies future. If we continue to use our example of a mid-level integrator from the EDU sector and consider the possibilities that can occur when some one like that begins to bounce ideas, and even just general conversation with someone who works in the small business market, maybe someone from the Corporate/Fortune500 sectors, Government or House of Worship… these are the connections that can prove more valuable to you then you would have ever realized!
- So I implore you, take some time to connect with some of the great people that are in our industry and see what can happen when you reach across the aisle and connect with some people who aren't in your regular market! It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned vet or an up-and-coming newbie, when you make the effort to connect, great things happen!
- Enjoy the show! Hope to see you on the floor, feel free to reach out to me if you see me, or via social media!