SM&W Acknowledges Exceptional Team Members

Shen Milson & Wilke has announced a number of promotions to honor leadership and exceptional dedication within its ranks. Most prominently, Peter Berry and Julie Fischer have both been promoted to Associate Principal for their work on high-profile projects and long dedication to the company.

Berry has been with SM&W for a total of 13 years and has over 30 years of experience designing and implementing integrated audiovisual and information technology systems. He has worked in a number of multi-disciplinary environments and has developed effective technology solutions for many high profile education, transportation, cultural and public sector clients. He is being recognized for his dedication to learning new applications and technologies; his technical leadership within the AV team; his desire to stay ahead of technology trends in order to best serve our clients; and his commitment to quality control and accuracy. Over the past year, Berry has led the effort to enhance the operational capabilities and quality control policies and procedures for our audiovisual discipline across the firm. Some of his most notable projects include: the Boston Backbay Station, the Yahoo! New York Headquarters, the SUNY Albany Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship Complex, the Onassis Center, and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Fischer has been with SM&W for nearly 12 years. She is a member of the INCE and is LEED BD+C accredited. She has worked on a wide range of projects from residential condominiums to studios and research facilities. In addition to her workload, Fischer proved to be efficient in all acoustical analysis. She is being recognized for her dedicated leadership and ability to build lasting client relationships. Fischer routinely provides mentorship to staff, and has hosted acoustical student interns within the DC office. Some of her most notable projects include: the Smithsonian Institute, the University of Virginia Emily Couric Cancer Center, the Everyman Theatre, the National Public Radio Headquarters, and the Hotel Washington.

Additional promotions include:

Senior Associate:

Dan Barton, Audiovisual, New York, NY

Teriann Pikarski, Medical Equipment Planning, Chicago, IL

Russell Riches, Information Technology, Dubai

Senior Consultant:

Leonard Suskin, Audiovisual, New York, NY

David Copeland, Business Development, Chicago, IL

Associate:

Pavel Foenko, Information Technology, New York, NY

Consultant:

Adam Paul, Acoustics, New York, NY

Bob Tanen, Acoustics, New York, NY

Sam Mulholland, Security, New York, NY