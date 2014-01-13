Atlona Now Shipping New Wall Plate Extender

The What: Atlona, an AV distribution solutions provider, is now shipping new AT-HDTX-WP, an HDMI-to-HDBaseT wall plate extender and transmitter.

With the ability to transmit HDMI signals up to 4K resolution to support UltraHD television, using power over category cable (PoCc) at distances up to 230 feet (70 meters), the AT-HDTX-WP simplifies installations while bringing improved connectivity and control to installed AV systems.

The Why: "We've engineered our new AT-HDTX-WP wall plate transmitter to provide simple, reliable HDMI connectivity for custom AV installations, especially those that require the signal to be transmitted from a source to a switcher or display over a distance greater than 30 feet or 10 meters," said Bill Schripsema, Atlona commercial product manager. "The AT-HDTX-WP compensates for the bandwidth limitations of HDMI cables over those longer distances. For instance, a presenter in a large auditorium can connect the source laptop at the lectern to the wall plate via a locking HDMI connection, and the extender uses a category cable to connect to an HDBaseT-enabled display or projector."

The What Else: The AT-HDTX-WP can connect with any Atlona HDBaseT receiver, creating opportunities for more elaborate design and distribution scenarios within a variety of commercial settings. The unit can be powered from an HDBaseT receiver with power, such as Atlona's AT-HDVS-RX, or the company's AT-PS-POCC mid-span power supply, eliminating the need for power at the wall plate and reducing the cost and complexity of installation.

For further flexibility, the AT-HDTX-WP features complete RS-232 and IR control for compatibility with all of today's major control systems. The system also transmits audio signals, including Dolby TrueHD or DTS-HD Master Audio.