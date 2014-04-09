Mick Whelan Joins Adamson Systems for U.S. Operations

Mick Whelan has joined Adamson Systems as director of U.S. operations. The announcement was made by Brock Adamson, CEO, Adamson Systems.
- “We are thrilled to have someone of Mick’s caliber join our team,” said Adamson. “His experience as both a live sound engineer and working with manufacturers and reps will be invaluable to our organization.”
- As director of U.S. Operations Whelan is tasked with overseeing all sales and customer service activities in the United States.
- “Mick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that we’ve been looking to add to our team,” added James Oliver, director sales and marketing, Adamson. “After a few short conversations with Mick we knew he would be the perfect addition to increase Adamson’s visibility in the United States.”
- A veteran of the professional audio industry, Whelan started his career as chief engineer for Electrotec and moved into positions with JBL, Crown, Electro-Voice and more recently as manager of the global relations department for Sennheiser. Whelan has extensive experience working with audio engineers, manufacturers and distribution networks.
- “I am looking forward to my new role at Adamson Systems,” concluded Whelan. “It’s a dynamic company with amazing technology and terrific plans for the future. I’m excited to be a part of it.”