SiliconCore to Launch ZACH Chip Ultra HDR LED Display at InfoComm 2017

The What: SiliconCore (booth 4660) will debut its ZACH LED Driver Chip at InfooCmm 2017. The result of three years of research and development, ZACH is designed to give the company's displays improved dynamic range and color reproduction.

The What Else: ZACH stands for Z(Impedance) Adjustment for Color Homogeneity. The ZACH mechanism embedded in the driver chip can detect impedance variation of each LED and apply an adjustment compensation. This achieves uniform brightness and homogenous color at even a very low brightness level.

Showcased as a 4K, 1.2mm LED Display at InfoComm, the ZACH chip enables SiliconCore displays to provide more accurate color reproduction in the areas of low brightness. This is most evident in pictures with shadows and areas of greatest contrast from light to dark. Combined with SiliconCore’s low power Common Cathode Technology (CCT) this 4K screen can achieve uniform maximum brightness of greater than 1,800 nits and minimum brightness of less than 0.1 nits. The effective dynamic range is more than 18,000 to 1, or over 14 bits. Reproduction of color can be achieved beyond rec. 2020 color bit depth, which is fast becoming the industry standard.

SiliconCore displays Lavender 1.2mm, Magnolia 1.5, and Camellia 0.95 will be the first displays to ship with the new ZACH LED drivers in July.

“LED has two natural characteristics that can make LED displays far superior than any other display technology: one is high energy efficiency and the other is fast response time,” said Eric Li, CEO of SiliconCore. “Our Common Cathode technology preserves the energy efficiency advantage and today this latest invention of ZACH preserves the response time advantage. SiliconCore’s electronic design team has integrated all these technologies into an LED driver design that preserves these natural characteristics, resulting in energy efficiency, rapid response time, and being able to maintain incredible color over a long lifetime.”

The Bottom Line: This product series is well suited for cinema, command and control, and simulation environments due to the improved dynamic range and color fidelity of the display. Corporate and retail clients will notice a difference in more accurate color reproductions and transitions.