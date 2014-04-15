SIGNET Hires Doug Curl as Vice President of Connected Media

Doug CurlSIGNET Electronic Systems has announced that Doug Curl has joined the company as vice president of connected media.

Curl is a recognized industry leader and innovator in AV integration. He brings to this new role at SIGNET expertise in the sale, design, integration, and installation of complex integrated audio visual systems for the medical, industrial, and corporate markets. “Doug has a tremendous amount of entrepreneurial experience, particularly in the acute-care space. He will be a great addition to our senior management team,” said Bradford S. Caron, president of SIGNET.

A serial entrepreneur who has founded two successful system integration companies and architected a suite of medical communication systems, Curl holds an AS in electrical engineering from Greater New Haven State Tech College. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1985, after which he completed course work in mechanical engineering and marketing at the University of Hartford.

Curl’s career in communications systems began in 1991, when he launched Marsh Tech, a communication solutions provider. He subsequently became marketing development director for Tyco, Simplex Grinnell, which specialized in healthcare communication systems. During that time, he also co-created Smithcurl Communications, a systems integration company that served healthcare and corporate markets.

Curl founded Carrot Medical, in 2008, with the intent to pioneer a new way for cardiovascular surgeons to visualize images and verbally communicate with their team during complex medical procedures. His notable innovations during that time include the C-View, C-Suite and C-Com systems installed in more than 300 cardiac operating rooms nationwide, including many of the top academic medical centers in the country.

The creation of the new VP of connected media position demonstrates SIGNET’s commitment to expand its current AV offerings to include advanced, mission-critical AV integrations. “SIGNET has the credentials, professionalism and high-caliber employees needed to excel in this market,” Curl commented. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to grow this division and to develop new solutions to the ongoing A/V integration challenges faced in healthcare and corporate enterprises.”