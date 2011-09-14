AQAV Releases New AV9000:2011 Standard

The Association for Quality in Audio Visual Technology (AQAV) has released a new standard, providing measurement and monitoring checklists to be used at each key milestone in an audio visual project.

The standard is a product of the AV9000 Forum, a dedicated group of industry professionals and comprised of integrators, designers, corporate and university technology managers, manufacturers, and independent programmers.

The standard is currently being adopted by manufacturers and corporate buyers of complex audio visual systems in an effort to reduce waste and poor performance. By some estimates this waste exceeds 15 billion dollars industry-wide. The goal is to recognize those companies that are found by independent auditors to be compliant with the standard, so they may choose the audio visual companies that have the procedures in place to assure quality. The standard is based upon the internationally consensus for quality management systems, ISO9001:2008, similar to the automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications industries.