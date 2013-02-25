Shure Unveils BLX Wireless Systems

Shure Incorporated has introduced its BLX Wireless Systems. Ruggedly engineered and ready to take from box to stage, the BLX series is optimal for musicians, singers, and presenters who want the best in professional wireless products at an affordable price, according to the company.



The new BLX Wireless Systems come in a variety of receiver options, including a half-rack size for installed applications. BLX systems perform right out of the box, a direct solution for individuals who want the benefits of wireless systems without the set-up obstacles. The BLX series is designed to make it easy to unplug from wired microphones, achieve uncompromised high quality sound, and enjoy freedom of movement on stage. For complex environments, RF interference can be avoided with Shure’s one-touch QuickScan frequency scanning feature, which locates the best open frequency channel.

“BLX is about making great performance available to everyone. The audio in BLX is engineered to match the tailored, refined sound of Shure’s high-end analog wireless systems, and it includes significant improvements in wireless stability,” said Erik Vaveris, category director for Wireless Products at Shure. “BLX also offers a choice in receiver form factors. The lightweight and ultra-portable BLX4 and BLX88 are perfect for musicians on-the-go. The BLX4R uses Shure’s durable half-rack chassis with removable antennas and includes everything you need to install it in an equipment rack.”