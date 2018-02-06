Shure to Open Downtown Chicago Office

Shure Incorporated will open an office in downtown Chicago, establishing the company’s presence in the city’s popular Loop district. The strategic move will enable Shure to be closer to its valued customers and accommodate the swift growth and expansion of its business. On pace to outgrow its corporate headquarters in Niles, IL, by the end of 2018, Shure will move its sales, marketing, customer service, and market development associates to the downtown location. The company will occupy 35,000 square feet, a full floor, of the National Building, the renovated 20-story former headquarters of Chicago Public Schools.

“There are two primary reasons for us to make this move and open a downtown Chicago office, both of which are very positive,” said Abby Kaplan, senior director, U.S. retail group, at Shure. “First, we’ve outgrown the space in our current corporate headquarters, and second, this location brings us closer to our loyal customers–especially in our ‘home market’ of Chicago.”

As Shure continues to expand its product portfolio and customer base, the new City Center will make room for additional talent and feature an interactive demonstration facility. The state-of-the-art demonstration space, paired with the office’s proximity to clients across a variety of customer groups, makes the office opening a strategic move that aligns well with Shure’s larger Company objectives. The creation of a more conducive environment for conferencing and professional products, specifically for Microflex Advance, will better enable associates to provide a best-in-class service experience for current and prospective customers. The new office space has been designed to closely mirror Shure’s brand culture, a direct reflection of the company’s image and established history.

“Over the past several years, we have increased our focus on the integrated systems market by introducing products like MXW and MXA,” said Jim Schanz, senior director, U.S. pro/systems group at Shure. “One of the key features of the new downtown Chicago location will be what we’re calling the Customer Experience Center. A significant portion of this space will be dedicated to these new products, so that customers can experience all of their features and benefits in a ‘real world’ environment.”

The company intends to host approximately 130–150 associates in the downtown office within the next few years. Shure’s downtown Chicago office will open in Spring 2018.