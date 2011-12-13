Mewshop Expands 2012 Course Agenda

Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop) has announced its expanded training lineup for January 2012.

In addition to its traditional training curriculum that features both fundamentals and advanced courses in the art of editing, new Mewshop offerings include Digital Intermediate Workflow workshops, as well as special 'start to finish' super sessions that teach end-to-end production and post workflow techniques. All classes, labs and workshops are taught using professional production and post-production technology from Adobe, Apple, Assimilate, Avid, Autodesk, and Blackmagic Design.

Mewshop Winter 2012 Course Line-Up

Adobe After Effects Level I, II and II

Adobe Captivate Level I

Adobe Dreamweaver Level I

Adobe Flash Level I

Adobe Illustrator Level 1

Adobe InDesign Level I

Adobe Photoshop Level I and II

Adobe Premiere Pro Level I and II

Apple FCP 100 - An Overview of Final Cut Pro 7

Apple FCP 101 - An Introduction to Final Cut Pro X

Apple FCP 200 - An Overview of Final Cut Pro X

Apple FCP 300 - Advanced Techniques in Final Cut Pro 7

Apple Logic Pro 101 and 301

Apple Motion 101 - An Introduction to Motion 5

Assimilate Scratch Lab 100 *

Assimilate Scratch Lab 101: Lab & Finishing *

Autodesk Smoke 101: An Introduction to Smoke *

Autodesk Smoke 201: Advanced Compositing *

Avid Media Composer 101, 101A, 101B and 201

Avid Media Composer 205: Effects & Techniques

Avid Pro Tools 101

Avid Pro Tools 110

Hands On: From the Camera to the Cutting Room (produced with Abel Cine) *

ICA 101: An Introduction to Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve *

ICA 201: Advanced Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve *

Maximize Your Mac! From Broadcast to Broadband *

Warrens Looks with Resolve*

*Denotes new Mewshop course/workshop offering for 2012.

"It is great to jump into 2012 expanding the Mewshop curriculum and agenda. We have an outstanding lineup of workflow centric course offerings in production and post, taught by some of the industry's most well-known gurus," said Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. "We can also take any of these programs and customize them for a customer's specific workflow... delivering them onsite for the ultimate convenience."

