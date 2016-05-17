Shure Adds Jamie Griffin To Executive Staff



Jamie Griffin, vice president of operations, Shure

Jamie Griffin has joined Shure as its vice president of operations.

Griffin comes to Shure from Lenovo, where he was director of operations, in its Global Supply Chain organization. Before joining Lenovo, Jamie worked at Pentamaster, a material handling and automation solutions provider, launching and managing three sales and service operations in Europe and the U.S. Previously, he spent ten years at Dell Computer, holding senior positions in operations and engineering. He designed and launched all of Dell’s manufacturing facilities in China, Malaysia, and Brazil.

As vice president of the operations division, he will be responsible for all of Shure’s global manufacturing and plants around the world: global supply chain; operations program management; and process, tool, and automated test engineering.

Originally from Ireland, Jamie has lived and worked in more than eight countries across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. He has a Bachelor¹s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Limerick, and received his MBA at the University of Texas in Austin.

“I am excited to welcome Jamie to our company and look forward to his ideas, experience, and innovation within operations,” said Christine Schyvinck, Shure president. "He brings a proven track record of success as well as extensive experience to our Company, which will provide us with continuous improvement of our worldwide operations.”