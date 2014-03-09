RSG Expands Digital Snake Offering with S-2416

The What: Roland Systems Group has expanded its digital snake offerings with the S-2416 Stage Unit.



This new digital snake stage unit expands the line-up by offering a 24 input x 16 output analog and 8 input x 8 output digital, for a total of 32 input and 24 output channels. In addition to the analog and digital I/O the S-2416 has two REAC ports enabling the ability to cascade an additional snake for expanded I/O or for a fully redundant, zero-loss audio back-up solution.

In addition, the discrete mic preamps are newly developed high-grade ensuring highest-quality uncolored sound.

The Where: The ruggedized chassis is an EIA design with a 4U rack-mount space size designed for touring or fixed installation. The analog connectors employ rugged Nuetrik connectors and the inputs have three-colored indicator lights that provide phantom power, clipping, and signal presence at a glance. The AES/EBU ports on the rear are 25-pin D-sub types that enable other digital audio devices such as speaker processors, amps and other digital devices to be directly connected.

The What Else: The S-2416 is capable of a cascade connection, making it possible to expand the I/O up to 40x40 channels. A simple activation of a switch to Cascade Mode allows a connection to an additional REAC digital snake. The cascade feature allows for more complex and flexible V-Mixing System configurations.

The S-2416 supports 24-bit 96 kHz, 48 kHz, or 44.1 kHz when switched to clock master mode. Word clock input and output enable a master clock signal to be connected when using AES/EBU. Mic preamps can be remotely controlled using any V-Mixer, R-1000 or S-4000R connected by RS-232C or by using the S-4000 RCS remote-control software on a computer (Mac or Windows) connected via USB.

Why This Matters: Fundamental to S-2416 connectivity is REAC – Roland’s Ethernet Audio Communication protocol for low latency, high quality digital audio transfer. Products using REAC technology are installed today in many venues and have been used in high profile events worldwide. REAC’s 24-bit, 40x40 channel protocol delivers pristine digital audio via lightweight, inexpensive and easy to install cable (Cat5e/6). REAC technology is immune to externally induced signal quality degradation or hums and buzzes typically found in analog systems which leads to freedom in cable placement resulting in lower cost and better sound. The REAC family of products is varied and includes digital mixing consoles, digital snakes, personal mixers and multi-channel playback and recording all of which work together in a plug-and-play fashion building a comprehensive digital audio eco-system.