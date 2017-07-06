Shoreview Distribution Names Longtime Sales Manager Rory Caponigro Partner

Shoreview Distribution has announced that longtime employee and national sales manager, Rory Caponigro, has been made a partner in the company, joining company president Luke Furr. He has been with the company for 16 years.

“It is with great admiration that Shoreview recognizes Rory Caponigro for his dedicated efforts and years of service with ‘a piece of the pie,’” Furr said. “This ensures the longevity and the stewardship that Shoreview enjoys will now continue for many years ahead.”

Caponigro is a high-energy sales manager who has a proven record of success in the AV industry, and his years of distribution experience and relationship building will remain beneficial in maintaining and growing the company’s business.