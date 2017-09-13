S+H Provides Support for National Eisteddfod of Wales

S+H Technical Support provided substantial quantities of its LED starcloth product to production designer Sid Scott of Scott Callaghan Art Production for the 2017 National Eisteddfod of Wales.

National Eisteddfod of Wales

The 9-day event was staged in a large field near Bodedern on Ynys Môn (the Isle of Anglesey), around 8 miles from Caergybi (Holyhead) and approximately 20 miles from Bangor on mainland Wales.

The main entertainment hub on site was the Pafiliwn, a 40 metre deep 1800 capacity pavilion. Sid created the Pafiliwn production design in close collaboration with lighting director Nigel Catmur, Eisteddfod producer Medwyn Parri and Huw Aled Jones, the Eisteddfod’s head of technical operations.

Their objective was to create an immersive theatrical environment in the venue that would help engage the audience and take them on a journey for each performance, transforming the white box-style marquee into an exciting and invigorating live experience.

The LED starcloth wrap ran 120 metres down both sides of the structure and behind the audience, and also around two sets of 15 metre wide stage wings - stage left and stage right. S+H also provided drapes for a blacked-out backstage area on both sides.

The ‘wrap’ elements were all “painstakingly” rigged from the structure by S+H’s crew explained Sid, using a combination of tensioned drift wires and slug-slider fittings for attachment by the crew who utilized 7 metre high scissor platforms. The results were spectacular in terms of changing the look, feel and ambience of the space.

Further runs of starcloth were rigged behind a series of LED screens and columns which Nigel integrated into the visual design for this year, and these were rigged from an ELP ground support rig that provided lighting and video positions around and above the stage.

The DMX-controlled starcloths were all controlled via Nigel’s Roadhog 4 lighting console.

“Terry and the S+H team have always been 100% committed from the start of any inquiry, right through the delivery and installation to the de-rig process, giving full support and back-up when required. It is always a pleasure to work with them," said Scott.

Sid and his scenic team also worked closely with Tony Thomas, construction manager for the Eisteddfod, Kevin Richmond of GET SET Scenery & Sion Tomos of CAINC construction and their crews, all of whom assisted in building & producing scenery for this Eisteddfod.