SH Acoustics Site Adds Design Resources

Milford, CT--SH Acoustics, an acoustic and audio design firm with offices in Milford, CT and Brisbane, Australia, has launched an all new and improved website. SH Acoustics collaborated with web designer and architect Nicholas Amorim to deliver a site that represents the firm's services and history in a very visual and dynamic way.

"We are thrilled at our new website," said SH Acoustics founder and president, Steve Haas. "We now have the flexibility to easily allow for up-to-date inclusion of new projects and published articles, Blog postings, and an entire section that will be devoted to providing resources for our clients and design partners -- such as technical articles, links to product sources and project site photos illustrating practical solutions in acoustics and audio."