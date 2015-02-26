SentryNet Reveals Dates for Cruise

SentryNet will be sailing to Cozumel, Mexico out of New Orleans on April 23, 2015 for its 20th Annual Dealer Conference. The party will return on April 27.

Dealers can earn points to send guests on this one-of-a-kind experience. SentryNet's cruise incentive program has run for the past 16 months.

Once onboard, dealers and their guests will have four days to unwind and enjoy the warm Caribbean sun. SentryNet will also provide guests with class time to earn the NTS CEUs needed for state licenses, and time with vendors, making this trip not just a vacation but a 100 percent business expense to be written off come tax time.

“Our dealers work so hard all year, this is a chance for them to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor," said Alain Jamet, VP of operations at SentryNet. "We have made it easy for them to turn this into a sales contest within their office so that they can reward themselves and their employees.”

Kurt Erdman, national sales manager, expressed his delight in the upcoming event: “The Elation was such a wonderful venue. We are planning more fun for everyone along with class time for those dealers and employees who need to attain their NTS CEUs for licensing renewals. We’re very excited about being able to do this again and reward our dealers for their hard work.”

“We had 200 people attend in 2011 and so many have been asking for this again. This will be our 20th conference and I believe this will be our best attended,” said David Avritt, president and owner of SentryNet. “We stress to our dealers that when you work hard, you have to learn to play hard, and in the end you will succeed. This is just one way we can assist them in the process.”