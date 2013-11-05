Almo Hosts Final 2013 E4 Event in Metro New York on November 13

In two weeks, Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, will host the final 2013 E4 AV Tour event at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Metro New York.



Expected to be the largest E4 of the year, the event includes the public debut of some of the newest audiovisual products and educational sessions worth a total of 11 InfoComm Renewal Units. Following the success at the E4 event in Irvine, CA, earlier this month, the morning keynote address and lunchtime Brain Freeze Tech Panel sponsored by NEC Display Solutions will be available live via webstream.

“We had well over 400 in attendance for the Irvine E4 event earlier this month, plus hundreds more from around the country tuned in to the keynote address and Brain Freeze Tech Panel on Ustream to ask questions and listen in,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional AV. “We are expecting the Metro New York event to be even larger and full of opportunities to learn, participate in hands-on demos, spend time with manufacturers and network.”

To register for the live Ustream of the keynote address and Brain Freeze Tech Panel during E4, go to www.ustream.tv/channel/e4-av-tour-live. Gary Kayye's Krystal Ball keynote will take place from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Eastern Time while the Brain Freeze Tech Panel is from 12:15-1:15 Eastern Time.

The following new products will be highlighted at the E4 Metro New York show:

* Epson BrightLink Pro 1410Wi. The new meeting room tool helps increase productivity throughout an organization. BrightLink Pro serves as a digital whiteboard allowing any wall to be used as an interactive surface. It also offers exclusively-designed optional all-in-one mounts from Chief Mounts.

* Barco’s Corporate AV Projection Showcase. The Present, Collaborate and Impress projector series includes features like button- and cable-free operation, coupled with the same high performance, brightness and reliability found in Barco’s digital cinema and event projectors. Attendees will see an extensive portfolio of DLP projectors – available from 4k-10k lumens and a broad range of resolutions from XGA to WQXGA – to meet any projection need.

* Samsung KN55S9CAF 55-inch OLED TV. OLED panels consist of thousands of organic LED pixels that independently display richer and brighter images compared to current LED TVs, creating a picture that is breathtakingly clear and bursting with rich color, unlike anything currently available.

* Harman Brands. As part of the new agreement with Almo, Harman Professional will show products from its professional brands, which include JBL Professional speakers, Crown Audio amplifiers, AKG wireless microphones, dbx Professional, digital signal processors and Soundcraft audio mixers for live sound.

* Samsung's Smart School Solution Demo. There will be a demo held every hour from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to see Samsung’s new fully integrated, interactive learning platform that empowers educators and helps reengage K12 students by harnessing the latest Samsung innovations including the new GALAXY Note 10.1 tablet and interactive whiteboard displays. A tablet will be given away to one lucky attendee.

E4 Metro New York will include the following courses, most of which are worth valuable InfoComm Renewal Units:

Brian Minchew, C2G

E4 Metro New York is on November 13 at the Meadowlands Expo Center and runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern. It is an entirely free event, including parking, for Almo Pro AV’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.

