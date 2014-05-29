The new TeamConnect from audio specialist Sennheiser offers exceptional simplicity for stress-free audio conferences. The all-in-one audio meeting solution, which is available now in the U.S., is suitable for a wide range of applications in government, healthcare, education, hospitality corporate, and other vertical markets.

Sennheiser TeamConnect is an end-to-end professional grade meeting solution which is simple to install and use, while featuring outstanding sound quality at a reasonable price point. The system integrates speakers, mics, a central control unit and connectivity management — everything needed to handle meeting rooms with up to 16 users on site. It is the perfect solution for businesses and public sector organizations.

“TeamConnect represents a total system approach to audio conferencing wherein every component is designed to work with each other, letting users get on with business,” said Dawn Birr, vice president of sales and marketing for integrated systems at Sennheiser. “With TeamConnect, it is easy to use a mobile device to control meetings with your business smartphone, tablet or a laptop. The system also offers significant cost savings, combined with flexibility, performance and simplicity that will result in more efficient business meetings."

Connecting made easy

TeamConnect is a complete audio solution consisting of the Central Unit CU1 – which offers LAN and WiFi connectivity options, SpeechLine microphones and active loudspeakers. To guarantee the best possible meeting solution for customers, Sennheiser has partnered with a leading player in audio and video conferencing and developed TeamConnect in cooperation with ClearOne, one of the world's leading DSP specialists.

“The Sennheiser TeamConnect solution makes it easy to link to networks and to connect business mobile devices to operate the system," Birr continued. An iOS app offers touchscreen control of web and audio conferences on iPad and iPhone, while a browser-based web app provides a similarly easy-to-use interface on other devices.