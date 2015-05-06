Sennheiser Appoints Tim Schuette as VP Global Sales, System Integration

Sennheiser has appointed Tim Schuette to the role of vice president of global sales, System Integration (SI).

Tim Schuette, VP global sales, System Integration, SennheiserSchuette, an industry veteran with over 15 years of management experience, will be based in Germany and report directly to John C. Falcone, senior vice president of Sennheiser’s Systems Solutions Channel. In his new role, Schuette will oversee Sennheiser SI sales teams located in North America, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Northern Europe.

“Tim brings extensive sales experience and a strong IT background to his new role,” commented John C. Falcone. “His knowledge in these areas will play a key role in helping Sennheiser navigate the rapidly changing business environment, while driving the ongoing success of our System Integration business.”

Schuette has more than 15 years of sales management experience at companies such as Logitech, Microsoft, and Oracle under his belt.