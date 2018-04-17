Seneca XK-Dock for Digital Signage and Kiosk

Seneca was selected by Intel to design an enclosure for the new Intel Compute Card technology. Seneca was selected specifically to design and purpose built solution for use in Visual Retail including digital signage and kiosk. The Seneca XK-Dock is a one of a kind ultra small form factor enclosure for Intel Compute Card.

The Intel Compute Card with the Seneca XK-DOCK brings tremendous value to designers, OEMs, channel partners and ultimately, end user customers.

• Ultra-small form factor

• Easy upgrade path with modular Intel® Compute Card

• Hardened form factor with industrial features

• Fanless design for rough environments

Simple installation

• Upgrade your system without removing the player enclosure

• Lock down compute card for IT security

Modular card and dock allow multiple platforms on the

same hardware

KEY FEATURES:

• Modular compute technology allows for easy maintenance

and upgrade path

• Passive design on XK-Dock designed to resist dirt, dust,

grease and grime (Fanless)

• Custom IO designed for digital signage applications

like QSR, retail and wayfinding

Small foot print allows discrete installation via wall and vesa

mount hardware

• Scalable architecture allows for single platform to span

entry level to professional use cases.

• Rear: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x GbE LAN, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x mini

DP 1.2

• Front: 2 x USB 3.0, Power button/LED