Symetrix Expands InfoComm CTS Certification

Mark Ullrich, international sales manager, Symetrix.
Symetrix, manufacturer of high-end professional audio solutions, specializing in DSP hardware and software, is expanding its InfoComm accredited training. The announcement parallels the growth of Symetrix’ international sales.
“As we continue to expand internationally, the need for training also increases,” said Mark Ullrich, international sales manager with Symetrix. “We’re excited to now offer worldwide training courses that are InfoComm accredited. We have trainers covering Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, and the full-day course carries four CTS renewal points. Alternatively, for those who are unable to join in person for training, our self-paced online training provides renewal points as well. With CTS becoming more popular everyday among AV professionals we’re glad to be able to offer this extra benefit for those attending our training.”
- Ryan Curtright, senior technical sales engineer with Symetrix, will deliver domestic training throughout the United States. Hock Thang, Symetrix technical sales engineer for Asia, will cover Asia. Iain Cameron, director of technical support and training with World Marketing Associates, will provide training throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Udo Stoof, Product and project manager for Digital Audio Products with TRIUS GmbH & Co., will focus on training in Germany. Matt Vance, technical training specialist with Production Audio Video Technology, will deliver trainings in Australia. Mark Ullrich himself will provide training throughout the world based on demand. Online trainings are also available worldwide.