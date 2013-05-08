Symetrix Expands InfoComm CTS Certification



Mark Ullrich, international sales manager, Symetrix.



Symetrix, manufacturer of high-end professional audio solutions, specializing in DSP hardware and software, is expanding its InfoComm accredited training. The announcement parallels the growth of Symetrix’ international sales.

“As we continue to expand internationally, the need for training also increases,” said Mark Ullrich, international sales manager with Symetrix. “We’re excited to now offer worldwide training courses that are InfoComm accredited. We have trainers covering Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, and the full-day course carries four CTS renewal points. Alternatively, for those who are unable to join in person for training, our self-paced online training provides renewal points as well. With CTS becoming more popular everyday among AV professionals we’re glad to be able to offer this extra benefit for those attending our training.”