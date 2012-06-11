Crimson AV Mounts at InfoComm

Crimson has announced that it will demonstrate several new AV mount solutions designed for the commercial market at InfoComm, June 13-15, 2012 in booth #C8736.

Universal Locking Tilt Mounts

Crimson's adjustable Universal Locking Tilt mounts accommodate a range of flat panel displays mounted in either portrait or landscape orientation. A one-touch lock and key system enables installers to affix the mount to the wall, attach the display, and push a button to lock everything in place. +15 degree and -5 degree tilt adjustments and a ratcheting knob allow for a variety of viewing angles. An open wall plate design provides access to wiring without removing the display. MSRP - $130 to $160

pocket-eAzl

pocket-eAzl is a slip-free stand for iPad, Tablet PCs and e-Readers. pocket-eAzl allows users to select either a lower position for typing, or a more upright angle for surfing the web, viewing files, watching movies, playing games or reading. pocket-eAzl can be used for personal or professional use in the education, entertainment, music production, RV/mobile, hospitality and house of worship markets. MSRP - $39.95

VW4600 Video Wall Mount System

The VW4600 Video Wall Mount System features lateral, vertical, horizontal, and plumb adjustments. Each VW4600 mount can be fine-tuned with the use of a power drill. Other features include a proprietary integrated lock and dual keyed security system with a quick-release mechanism that enables 10.75" of pull out extension for wiring and servicing monitors, a click-to-close feature, and a lightweight wall plate design. MSRP - $425 (per mount, based on configuration)

Flex Wall

Flex Wall is a modular system for mounting multiple displays floor-to-ceiling, floor-to-wall, or hung from the ceiling. Displays utilizing the Flex system can be installed in line or back-to-back, and once mounted, each display can be independently tilted or rotated. Continuous vertical adjustment allows displays to be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation and stacked closely together. The Slip-Joint pipe connection system features a 1.5" threaded pipe interface that is designed to enable the twist-free connection of two pipes. MSRP - $425 (per mount, based on configuration)

"We work closely with our customers to develop inspired solutions that provide tangible benefits for integrators and end-users alike," says Crimson President, Vlad Gleyzer. "In fact, our entire lineup was engineered to not only provide superior features at the most competitive price points, but to serve as a catalyst for change within the mount category. Manufactured to rigorous standards, and designed to simplify installations, Crimson AV mounts pose a significant opportunity for anyone seeking to source or specify innovative display solutions."