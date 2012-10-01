StrandVision Digital Signage Quick Response Codes

StrandVision Digital Signage has announced that it has integrated smart phone-readable Quick Response (QR) codes into its digital signage offering. StrandVision has incorporated a QR code generation tool into its online digital signage software administration console.

To add the capability subscribers simply make their selection and the familiar QR code is automatically generated and added to the page that is viewed by the public on their digital signage player. By scanning the QR code with their mobile smart phone, viewers interact with the StrandVision subscriber’s digital signage network in any number of ways – visit Web sites, send messages, or receive coupons. The system allows StrandVision subscribers additional feedback (and sales opportunities) through their more traditional marketing venues.

Adding QR codes is a natural extension for StrandVision since it is the second startup for founder and CEO Mike Strand. He previously founded StrandWare, and built it to become one of the leading barcode labeling software companies in the world. He sold the company prior to starting his StrandVision digital signage venture over eight years ago.

“As soon as I saw the more than 10-year-old QR codes evolve to be decoded by smart phones, I realized their potential as a digital signage application to give immediate and direct response to our customers’ digital signage promotions,” Strand commented. “We revised some old code to work with our Web-based console so our customers can add them as easily as adding text or a picture. Best of all, the new capability is included as a free digital signage software add-on to all subscribers.”

The QR code add-on enables StrandVision subscribers to add the code to virtually any page in order to direct viewers to Web pages, bookmark pages, dial telephone numbers and send text messages or emails. Once connected to the Web, viewers can download coupons or access location-specific promotions making the digital signage player an interactive communications medium.

Typical ways that StrandVision subscribers can add QR codes include creating links from their company information, mission, logo and/or hours digital signage pages. Under the StrandVision system, these pages automatically use account information to open a Web page, bookmark a Web page, or call the listed phone number. Subscribers simply enable the appropriate QR code function and the symbol is instantly added to the digital signage.

For photo and text pages, subscribers can select a dropdown menu in the Add/Modify pages section and enter the phone, email or URL address. Existing pages can be easily modified to add QR codes. RSS feeds and licensed content can code a link to the source article.

“QR codes open a whole new arena for digital signage,” said Strand. “We think that it is a melding of technologies that plays perfectly with the way people are using mobile communications. It is the next step in digital signage interactivity.”