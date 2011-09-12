Powersoft Ships Ottocanali Amplifier

Powersoft has announced the availability of the Ottocanali 1204 8-channel power amplifier, designed to meet the demands of audio professionals working in fixed installation applications.

At only a single rack space and standard depth, the Ottocanali 1204 provides 8 channels with 160 watts each at 4 ohms, and 80 watts each at 8 ohms, respectively.

Within the one rack space Powersoft includes optional plug-in output transformers. Specifically developed BatFormers can be easily inserted through a dedicated lid in the amplifier chassis, converting any one – or all – of the 8 channels into a 70V or 100V constant voltage output providing 130 watts each.

Additionally, channel pairs can be mono-bridged for more power with lo-Z loads, or run in serial for higher output voltage when equipped with BatFormers.

Classic patented Powersoft technologies, such as the universal switch mode power supply including Power Factor Correction (PFC) and the fixed-frequency Class D output stages, results in the expected reliability and sound quality as well as low power consumption and heat dissipation, making the Ottocanali 1204 truly 'green'.

"Today’s installer and designer demands more flexibility from an audio power source than ever before," said Claudio Lastrucci, managing director of Powersoft. "The 8-channel Ottocanali 1204 has all that – power, channels, and versatility. It was designed to match safety specs, and our technology presents the client with the additional benefits of sustaining our environment while saving cost at the same time, no matter if small or large venues. The Ottocanali 1204 meets the standard for Energy Star rating, which we are in the process of qualifying for as we speak."

Powersoft also offers the Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH, which includes DSP functionality for all 8 channels, paired with Ethernet connectivity for full control and monitoring through the Armonía Pro Audio Suite PC software. On a network, the Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH is also compatible with all other Powersoft K, M, D, Q and particularly the Duecanali Series amplifiers.

"Ottocanali and Duecanali are made to perfectly match each other," said Lastrucci. "Together they provide a combination of products that are extremely well suited for installation applications. Optional DSP and networking features meet all requirements for sound shaping, and more importantly, for system monitoring, control, and alarm and emergency purposes as covered in IEC 60849."

The Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH offers aux inputs, sufficient GPI/O interfacing, and much required accurate signal integrity monitoring for both inputs and outputs, with low impedance loudspeakers as well as constant voltage lines.