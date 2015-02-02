SCN Stellar Service Awards

Systems Contractor News is excited to announce that we are now accepting entries for the second annual Stellar Service Awards. These awards were established to honor the great achievements in customer care and satisfaction in the AV industry, providing another look at what influences the buying decisions of AV integrators. A product and how it performs has to come backed up with a team, a website, support, and service.

A $195 product entry is required. All entries must be in by February 20th. Voting by SCN readers will take place online and further vetted by a panel of integrators and consultants.

We welcome entries from manufacturers and distributors. To submit an entry, click here.

Winners will be announced in the SCN Spring Special Service Edition in April 2015.

The Stellar Service Awards will recognize manufacturers and distributors for excellence in customer support and service in the following ten categories:

• Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

• Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

• The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

• Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

• The Rep You Would Hire If You Could (Best Manufacturer’s Rep)

• The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

• The Ultimate Reputation Saver (Best Warranty Program)

• The Closest Thing To Teleportation (Best Shipping/Freight Policy)

• Frequent Buyer Smiles (Best Dealer Rewards: Spiff, Co-Op Dollars, Dealer Trips, etc.)